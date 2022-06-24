STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress accords grand welcome to PJR’s daughter

Vijaya Reddy was formally inducted back into the Congress fold by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. 

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy welcomes TRS Khairatabad Corporator P Vijaya Reddy into the Congress fold at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

The party leaders remember Janardhan Reddy, popularly called PJR, as the leader responsible for bringing Krishna water to Hyderabad to meet the drinking needs of its burgeoning population, as well as the man who had initiated the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme. 

The party leaders remember Janardhan Reddy, popularly called PJR, as the leader responsible for bringing Krishna water to Hyderabad to meet the drinking needs of its burgeoning population, as well as the man who had initiated the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme. 

Vijaya Reddy, who came to Gandhi Bhavan in a rally with hundreds of her supporters, was given a grand welcome by Congress leaders, including party’s star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that PJR had found a permanent place in the hearts of the downtrodden sections in the city, as he had worked to ensure lakhs of people living in basthis constructed their houses in slums, most of which have now become colonies. 

Alleging that slums and other residential localities in Hyderabad have worsened under TRS rule, Revanth said that development of those areas was only possible by Anjan Kumar Yadav and PJR’s family. He appealed to the people to support Vijaya Reddy’s quest to work for the welfare of the masses in the twin cities.

Venkat Reddy stated that Vijaya Reddy could be elected an MLA not only from Khairatabad but from any constituency in the twin cities she opts to contest, due to the impression PJR had left on the people.

