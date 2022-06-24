Telangana HC bids fond farewell to Justice SC Sharma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As one, judges, staff and members of the legal fraternity of the Telangana High Court on Thursday bid fond farewell to Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who has been transferred to the Delhi High Court. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sharma thanked everyone for their assistance. “I’d like to thank my colleagues for their help and understanding of the peculiarities of this state. I’d also wish to express my gratitude to my colleagues who sat with me as partners on the Bench. Their legal knowledge and insights into difficult legal matters ensured that our people received prompt justice,” he said.

Justice Sharma noted that members of the Bar had contributed equally to the efforts. “I am proud of the Bar because it is polite and disciplined. A Bar led by senior advocates and brimming with youthful and vibrant attorneys. The Bar has a lot of promise in my opinion,” he said.Advocate-General BS Prasad praised Justice Sharma’s efforts to promote equitable opportunity to all, as well as his advice to law officers, government employees, and the administration.