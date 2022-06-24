High alert sounded in Bhadrachalam Agency area after Maoist attack 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A high alert was sounded in the Bhadrachalam Agency area after Maoists attacked a police base camp in Hiroli village under Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.With security personnel receiving information about the militants heading to the Telangana border, additional forces were deployed along the State border and combing operations were intensified. The security personnel in the area are already on alert after the acts of arson by Maoists where they torched an earthmover.

In wake of this, the higher officials have instructed security forces to nab the militants involved and recover the missing earthmover. A police officer working in the Agency area said, “We used to think that the Maoist activity had come down in the border areas, but the Monday incident proves otherwise.”He mentioned that CRPF personnel were deployed in all police stations in the border areas.