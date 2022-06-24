Karimnagar cops keep close tabs on Army aspirants, coaching centre owners 

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In connection with the arson and violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station, Karimnagar police are tracking provocative messages and tracing the persons enrolled in private Army coaching centres who took part in the agitation from the district.

Two Army aspirants and a Physical Education Teacher (PET) of a local coaching centre were allegedly detained by the police and taken to Hyderabad for interrogation on Monday. However, Karimnagar police are yet to make any official announcement in this regard.Meanwhile, the police are analysing CCTV footage, collecting technical evidence and tracking Army aspirants who went to the State capital a day before the agitation. The local cops led by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana have recently conducted awareness programmes in private Army coaching centres to discourage the youth from taking such steps.

A local police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said they were tracking the messages of Army aspirants and owners of coaching centres to see if they were involved in the attack at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17, as per the direction of higher officials. The technical team of the Police Department was tracking the messages of Army aspirants and inspecting the registers of private coaching centres, the officer added.