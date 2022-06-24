STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA conducts searches in TS, arrests three accused

According to a press release from the NIA, it is reported that Radha joined the Maoist group and she is working with the top brass.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VISAKHAPATNAM: The NIA conducted search operations in Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad and arrested three accused -- Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa -- in connection with the missing and kidnap case of a nursing student, who was reportedly brainwashed to join the outlawed CPI (Maoist),

Pochamma, mother of the missing student Radha, lodged a complaint with Peddabayalu police in Visakhapatnam district that her daughter was kidnapped three years ago.The NIA took over the case investigation and re-registered a case based on the FIR registered. In her complaint, Pochamma said her daughter was abducted by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham leaders. 

According to a press release from the NIA, it is reported that Radha joined the Maoist group and she is working with the top brass. NIA named Maoist leaders Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zone Committee, Devendra, Swapna and Shilpa as the accused in Radha’s kidnap. case. “During the searches, incriminating materials have been seized,” the NIA stated.

