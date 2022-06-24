Telangana to launch T-Hub 2.0 on June 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Billed as the world’s largest incubator, T-Hub 2.0, aimed at supporting the startup ecosystem, will be inaugurated at Madhapur here on June 28.Like Cyber Towers in HiTec City, Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur, T-Hub 2.0 might become a landmark in Raidurgam Knowledge City. This project of the State government is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It will house over 2,000 startup facilities in a built-up area of 3.5 lakh sq.ft. It was built at a cost of around Rs 300 crore. Initially, it was planned to be ready by the end of 2020, however, the Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport.

On the day of the inauguration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would take place between Koo App and IT Department of Telangana. Along with this, T-Hub would enter into an MoU with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hero Motor Group and Pontaq.

T-Hub uses the Triple Helix model of innovation based on interaction and collaboration between industry, academia, and government. It has elevated innovation for leading national and global corporates, transforming enterprise business models for the better.

Incorporated in 2015, it has provided 1100+ national and international startups with access to technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors and government agencies. T-Hub also provides thought leadership for Telangana and other State and Central government organizations to build innovation ecosystems.

It has garnered about Rs 1,800 crore investment and provided employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad itself. T-Hub Phase I is spread across 70,000 sq ft and has been home to over 300 startups till date. It is a partnership between the Government of Telangana, International Institute of Information Technology, Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research and the private sector.