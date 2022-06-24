Telugu film workers call off strike following talks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The flash strike launched by the Telugu film workers’ union of 24 crafts was called off on Thursday, say sources. The producers of the Telugu film industry are said to have verbally agreed to heed the demands of workers, who have been pressing for a wage hike, and have requested them to withdraw their non-cooperation pertaining to taking part in film shootings.

On Thursday, Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, president of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation asserted that the workers have dropped their idea to continue their protest and maintained that they will be joining the sets on Friday.

According to a well-placed source, the Telugu Film Chamber and the Telugu Film Producers Guild have agreed to revise the wages in line with the demands and have asked the union workers not to hinder the shooting prospects of films that have been in production for some time now.

After Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav urged the industry to provide a quick resolution without the government’s intervention, producers held marathon talks to sort out differences and agreed to the demands of the workers.

LOSSES INCURRED

About 20,000 workers abstained from work

Strike caused losses on the sets of about 25 films