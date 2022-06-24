Will BJP adopt Telangana-specific resolutions? 

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the saffron party training its guns on coming to power in Telangana, the question confounding many a political observer is whether the BJP will take up State-specific issues during the party’s national executive meetings to be held on July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad. Traditionally, resolutions of the party at the national-level are adopted during the national executive meetings. However, indications are that some polit-ical resolution could also be St-ate-specific this time around.

Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Tukkuguda on May 14, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the party cadre at Begumpet airport on May 26, or BJP national president JP Nadda’s speeches during his multiple visits to Hyderabad in recent times -- the one message that has been conveyed loud and clear by the leadership of the saffron party was that BJP was firm on ending “the corrupt and dynastic rule in the country, specially in Telangana”.

“Corruption and dynastic rule” has been the ammunition used by the BJP in Telangana to attack the TRS with, and chances are that this could be included in the resolutions to be passed.BJP has also been accusing the TRS and other regional parties of obstructing the Centre’s schemes from being implemented in their States, diverting central funds, and appropriating central schemes as their own. So chances are that these issues affecting the federal structure could also find their way into the resolutions.

However, the party’s leadership has been tightlipped about the contents of the resolution thus far. BJP MP and national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman told Express that a drafting committee would sit and include the resolutions to be proposed during the meetings, and that it was not the time to reveal anything.

Madhya Pradesh BJP in-cha-rge P Muralidhar Rao said that there was a remote possibility of state-specific resolutions being passed in the meetings. A report on the party’s performance, strengths, weaknesses and the position of other political parties in Telangana will be presented by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who is an ex-officio member of the national executive committee. These reports are presented by the party leadership from all States.

Keeping in view the upcoming elections to States like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, state-specific issues on electoral politics and strategies could be discussed, Rao said.During the meetings, the party’s top leadership will speak on burning issues like Agnipath scheme per se. Question and answer sessions will be held on such speeches. One would have to wait till June 28, when the actual contents of the proposed resolutions will start taking form.

Packed schedule awaits BJp leaders