Corporate houses to breathe new life into 25 lakes in Hyderabad

The civic body has accepted the proposals of the corporates for adopting and developing lakes in GHMC limits as proposed by the Town Planning section of the corporation.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Several private players have joined a major drive to protect water bodies besides developing and beautifying them as part of the firms’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.  
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified corporate houses which would develop and conserve 25 lakes in various parts of the city.

The civic body has accepted the proposals of the corporates for adopting and developing lakes in GHMC limits as proposed by the Town Planning section of the corporation. An MoU would be signed after receiving the approval of the GHMC Standing Committee, slated to meet next week.

Incidentally, private players had restored a few highly-polluted lakes earlier. A few months ago, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao directed officials to assign realtors to develop lakes located within 500 metres of their planned layout or mega projects.

The HMDA in January said that lake development in the city would be integrated with the layout and building permissions to fix accountability. The corporates have submitted their representation for the development and conservation of 25 lakes. The agencies provided detailed proposals for dewatering, desilting, clearing weeds and plants, bund strengthening and compacting, biological wetland treatment, inlet sewage diversion, floating wetland, plantation, and for installing aerators, hoardings, signages, benches and litter bins.

Additionally, the firms expressed willingness to take up civic and beautification works for rejuvenating tanks.GHMC officials told TNIE that the proposals submitted would be beneficial since the initiative would go a long way in conserving the environment around the lakes.

Developers responsible for lakes near sites
MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has instructed officials to assign realtors to develop lakes that are located within 500 metres of their planned layout or megaprojects

Private players submit proposals
The civic body has accepted the proposals of the corporates for adopting & developing lakes in GHMC limits as proposed by the Town Planning section

