CPM demands action to control spurious toddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: CPM district secretary A Ramesh Babu on Friday demanded that the Excise Department officials take appropriate action to control the sale of adulterated toddy in the district. Speaking to reporters at the party office in Nizamabad, along with CPM leader Peddi Venkat Ramulu, Ramesh Babu said previously, the Excise Department used to conduct regular inspections in toddy shops, but now with the blessings of ruling party leaders, adulterated toddy trade is thriving in the district. “People are facing serious health issues after consuming adulterated toddy while some families in the district had to deal with even more unfortunate incidents,” he said.

He also raised concern over the sale of toddy in plastic covers which leads to pollution of environment. “It’s high time the officials take a serious note of these issues and take action. If the officials fail to do so, we will launch an agitation to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities concerned.”