Modi is Ambedkar’s successor: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has said that had Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar been alive, he would have been happy to find his ideological successor in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a Muslim, and Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as Presidents and nominated Draupadi Murmu, an Adivasi woman, for the presidential election now.

Addressing the media after attending the BJP ST Morcha’s celebration at the party office in Nampally on the occasion of Draupadi’s nomination on Friday, he said BJP has been working by taking inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideology, which could be seen in the major changes happening in the country.

He said Ambedkar had believed in working across caste lines to ensure that every poor person gets equal opportunity to prosper in life -- the reason why Modi government at the Centre has appointed 27 representatives from BC communities and 11 from SC and ST communities in his cabinet as ministers.