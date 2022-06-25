STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retaliation: NSUI activists try to storm SFI office in Hyderabad

In retaliation, NSUI activists led by NSUI Rangareddy district president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tried to storm SFI office, which was prevented by the police.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:31 AM

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tension prevailed at SFI office in RTC X Roads on Friday night, as NSUI activists tried to attack the former’s office by hurling eggs and raising slogans. Police personnel responded immediately and took 12 NSUI activists into custody and sent them to Chikkadpally police station.

The NSUI activists resorted to the attack in response to the ransacking of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad by SFI activists affiliated to the ruling CPM in Kerala. The left student activists had attacked Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, as they claimed he was not responding to the buffer zones being setup inside the forest areas of Kerala.

In retaliation, NSUI activists led by NSUI Rangareddy district president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tried to storm SFI office, which was prevented by the police. Vishnu said that Rahul Gandhi was a leader who was fighting for the cause of all sections of the society, and that the party was not going to tolerate if his office was ransacked by SFI goondas.

Comments

