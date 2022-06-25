Telangana: Cops ‘assault’ TRS leader at MLA’s behest

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A probe has been ordered into the alleged police assault on TRS leader Thonti Pawan at the behest of local MLA Sunke Ravishankar. Rukmapur village TRS president Thonti Pawan on Friday alleged that the Choppadandi police brutally assaulted him for criticising local MLA Ravishankar.

Pawan alleged that the police acted at the behest of the MLA after he had posted critical social media comments against Ravi and his followers. He alleged that the police picked him up on Thursday evening and hit him indiscriminately on his face, legs and feet.

“The SI asked me who was behind the posts and assaulted me. They said they would let me go only on the MLA’s instruction,” Pawan alleged. commissioner V Satyanarayana later ordered a probe under Karimnagar rural circle inspector. Further action would be initiated based on the probe report.