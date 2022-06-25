STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Speaker all praise for Chief Minister KCR

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, a good number of development and welfare activities were undertaken in the State.

Telangana Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas

Telangana Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday said that some persons continue to criticise even when good works were done for the welfare of people. “Those people’s issues will be taken care of by God,” he said.

The Speaker inaugurated 40 2BHK houses in Mallapur village and 80 units in Byrapur village of Birkur mandal. He also inaugurated a new Gram Panchayat Office which was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 21 lakh and a Rythu Vedika, constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Pocharam said that under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, a good number of development and welfare activities were undertaken in the State. He said that none of these schemes or programmes were implemented by any other State government. “Recently one leader, while speaking in a public meeting, critisized the State government even after witnessing all these development programmes. People will teach such leaders fitting lessons at the right time. 

He said that as of now,  construction of around 7,000 houses has been completed in the Banswada Assembly constituency. He said that another 3,000 2BHK houses are in different stages of construction. He further said very soon another 5,000 2BHK houses will be allotted for the constituency. 

