TPCC prez Revanth Reddy accuses Telangana govt of cheating Adivasis

Revanth came down heavily on the ruling TRS for allegedly occupying Adivasi lands in the name of Haritha Haram, with forest and police officials attacking tribal women and sending them to jail.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Friday declared that a massive public meeting will soon be held to bring the entire party leadership of the erstwhile Khammam district together to fight for the cause of the Adivasis and fight against the State government for “cheating” them by not giving pattas for their podu lands. He exuded confidence that the Congress will emerge victorious in 10 out of the 10 Assembly segments, and the two parliamentary constituencies in the next elections.

It was a major gain for Congress on Friday, as former Aswaraopet MLA Thati Venkateswarlu and TRS ZPTC from Pinapaka Kantha Rao joined the party along with their followers in the presence of Revanth and Mulugu MLA Seethakka at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth came down heavily on the ruling TRS for allegedly occupying Adivasi lands in the name of Haritha Haram, with forest and police officials attacking tribal women and sending them to jail, as witnessed in Mulugu recently. “Instead of suspending the officials, who tied Adivasi women to trees and beat them up, the government booked cases against Adivasi women. This shows the inhuman attitude of the State government towards Adivasis,” he said.

Observing that those who cheated Adivasis have never flourished, he assured that once the Congress comes to power, all the cases filed against Adivasis by the TRS government will be withdrawn. Accusing the State government of occupying the lands of the poor, making layouts and selling them as plots to earn revenue to run the State, he said that never in history had a government made such wasteful expenditure and perpetrated corruption on such a scale that it had to loot people’s properties.  He said it was shameful that the government was not in a position to pay pensions to retired employees, or even police personnel on time.

TAGS
A Revanth Reddy TPCC Congress Adivasis
