Union Minister Sujana Chowdary seeks Telangana HC's approval to travel abroad

The petitioner had already filed a writ petition in the High Court, disputing the CBI’s notifications.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary (File Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Claiming that the CBI has issued a lookout circular preventing him from travelling abroad, former Union Minister Sujana Chowdary knocked on the doors of the High Court, seeking permission to visit Europe and the United States between June 30 and August 14, 2022.

The petitioners sought authorisation to travel as he wants to check electric vehicle needs, battery production plans and technological collaboration with his commercial partners in the United States and European countries.

The petitioner had already filed a writ petition in the High Court, disputing the CBI’s notifications. The court ordered the petitioner to appear before the CBI on May 27 and 28, 2019 while directing the CBI to conclude the investigation by that time. In accordance with the aforementioned ruling, the petitioner appeared before the authorities and took part in the proceedings. Since then, the petitioner has never received any notice, notification or any request for information.

On three previous occasions, the petitioner had travelled to the United States and Dubai as per the court permission and returned on schedule. It is claimed that it has been more than five years since the FIR was filed and more than three years since the petitioner appeared before the CBI. 

