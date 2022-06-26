After backlash, Telangana government beats retreat on teachers’ assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following widespread criticism by government teachers and leaders of the Congress and BJP, the School Education Department on Saturday withdrew its proceedings directing teachers to file annual property returns. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the Education department Secretary to stop implementation of the proceedings immediately. Earlier, the School Education Department had issued orders directing all government teachers to submit annual property statements.

The teachers were also asked to take prior permission before purchasing/selling movable and immovable properties. These orders were issued recently on the recommendations of the Vigilance and Enforcement department in a case relating to the disproportionate assets of a headmaster from Nalgonda district. However, teachers and politicians like Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy condemned the Education Department’s edict to declare the assets of government teachers and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Political pressure

In a statement, Venkat Reddy said that the State government has brought an order insulting all the teachers for the wrongdoings of some people. He said that as the government was afraid that the teachers would support agitations against the CPS and GO 317, the government brought an order to intimidate them.

“No official of any government department has been asked to declare his or her assets. Then how come only teachers have been asked to inform and take prior permission to buy and sell properties? ” Venkat Reddy asked.

The BJP too objected to the order, with party leaders Bandi Sanjay, Dr K Laxman and T Raja Singh accusing the government of intimidation tactics.