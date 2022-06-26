Claims ring untrue as Sanwali school continues to run from shed 

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the recently announced Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme to improve school infrastructure and Ministers emphasising on government’s renewed focus on education, students across the State had hoped that their schools would be on par with private ones. However, the upper primary school in Sanwali village under Kubeer mandal of Nirmal district is running out of a small shed.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticise the State government and shared a video of the ongoing classes. “Is this the Telangana model,” he wrote.

After being unable to find a place to rent, the teachers

of the upper primary school in Sanwali village have

been holding classes in a shed

The school has around 94 students and two teachers. Oustees of the Gaddenna Vagu project were rehabilitated to the village after it became operational. The old school building collapsed due to the backwaters from the project.

Since then, the school management has constantly moved the premises, as per availability. Last year, the classes were conducted in a rented house, but after being unable to find a place to rent, they conducted the classes out of the Sarpanch’s residence for a few days. Soon after, they started conducting the classes from the shed and have been there ever since.

Incidentally, the school provides instructions in Telugu and English. With limited faculty and lack of infrastructure, it becomes difficult for the teachers to teach in that environment, a teachers’ union leader said. He criticised the government for introducing English as a medium of instruction despite the lack of teachers. As many as 20 students took admission in the school this year, of which 12 want to study in Telugu-medium.