Cracks in Yellareddy unit of Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The infighting between two Congress factions led by Vaddepally Subath Reddy and K Madan Mohan Rao in Yellareddy constituency of Nizamabad district made its way to the party’s State headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, on Saturday. The supporters of Subath Reddy and Madan Mohan have been fighting for territorial supremacy.

The cracks within the party were exposed on Saturday when Subash Reddy staged a protest against the opposing faction at Gandhi Bhavan, demanding suspension of Madan Mohan from the party.

Speaking to Express, Subash Reddy alleged that Madan Mohan Rao had been resorting to ‘anti-party’ activities. He said that Madan Mohan had conducted programs in the Yellandhu constituency without his knowledge. “I am in charge of the constituency. He has been conducting programs in the name of his trust. How is it even justifiable? When my supporters objects to such programmes, they were attacked,” Subash Reddy said.