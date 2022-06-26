STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SI who beat up TRS village president shunted out

Senior police officers said that an inquiry was being conducted into the Choppadandi incident based on the victim’s complaint with the CP. 

Police

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Choppadandi SI S Rajesh, who had beaten up TRS village president Thonti Pawan for criticising the police department, has been shunted out and attached to the police headquarters. Commissioner of Police CP V Satyanarayana issued an order to this effect after the victim filed a complaint on Saturday. Senior police officers said that an inquiry was being conducted into the Choppadandi incident based on the victim’s complaint with the CP. 

“ACP Rural T Karunakar Rao has been directed to conduct a fair probe into the incident. Thus, SI Rajesh was attached to the HQ,” CP Satyanarayana said, adding that after the inquiry report is submitted, disciplinary action would be taken against the SI. Meanwhile, Choppadandi CI G Ravinder was given additional charge of the police station. However, CP Satyanarayana said that police would act against Thonti Pawan for “posting objectionable content on social media to provoke animosity between two groups.”

