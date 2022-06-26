STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leaders to attend Yashwant Sinha's nomination programme on June 27 

KT Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday.

Published: 26th June 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday, TRS sources have said.

Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday.

Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), and some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme.

The sources said though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties meet on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana's ruling party decided to support Sinha's candidature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha TRS
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp