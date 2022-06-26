Two labourers buried alive in mudslide at construction site in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mudslide in a private construction site at Puppalaguda in Narsingi buried two labourers alive while three others had a narrow escape on Saturday. It’s believed that the mudslide was the result of the recent rains that lashed the area. Police identified the victims as Venkataramana and Prasad who were employed by EIPL, a private construction company to work on the 9-acre site.

NDRF and police personnel shift the body of one of the two labourers who were

buried alive in a mudslide at a construction site at Puppalaguda on Saturday

Earthmovers had been used to excavate the earth for the basement and five labourers were working at the spot when they noticed the soil starting to slide at about 3.30 pm. While three of them managed to get to safety, Venkataramana and Prasad were buried alive.

By the time rescue workers could reach Venkataramana, he was dead. Prasad was still breathing when rescued, but died while being taken to a nearby hospital. Police registered a case and are trying to gather the details of the victims. The police are verifying if all required safety measures were in place at the site. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.