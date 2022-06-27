Hyderabad municipal corporation issues notice to 50 engineers citing poor safety measures

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vexed with numerous warnings falling on deaf ears, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has served show-cause notices, with proof attached, to as many as 50 of its top officials, asking them why strict disciplinary action should not be taken against them for their negligence that has put lives of civilians in jeopardy.

The show-cause notices issued to AEs, DEs and EEs have as enclosures photographs that are stamped with the date and time and also have GPS coordinates of the areas where the work assigned to these officials has not been completed as evidence of their negligence.

The State government has earlier warned that any negligence will be viewed seriously and disciplinary action, including the filing of criminal cases and summary dismissal from service, would be taken. Engineer-in-Chief Md Ziauddin, who inspected the various vulnerable points in the city over the past few days found that even the safety audit was not yet completed, let alone safety measures implemented at nalas, stormwater drains, manholes and so on that pose a risk to citizens.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the State government had set the first week of June as the deadline for the GHMC to ensure the safety of citizens by attending to all vulnerable points.