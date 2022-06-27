STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hyderabad municipal corporation issues notice to 50 engineers citing poor safety measures

Engineer-in-Chief inspected the city and found that safety audit, safety measures implemented at nalas, stormwater drains, and manholes that pose a risk to citizens were unchecked.

Published: 27th June 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vexed with numerous warnings falling on deaf ears, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has served show-cause notices, with proof attached, to as many as 50 of its top officials, asking them why strict disciplinary action should not be taken against them for their negligence that has put lives of civilians in jeopardy.

The show-cause notices issued to AEs, DEs and EEs have as enclosures photographs that are stamped with the date and time and also have GPS coordinates of the areas where the work assigned to these officials has not been completed as evidence of their negligence. 

The State government has earlier warned that any negligence will be viewed seriously and disciplinary action, including the filing of criminal cases and summary dismissal from service, would be taken. Engineer-in-Chief Md Ziauddin, who inspected the various vulnerable points in the city over the past few days found that even the safety audit was not yet completed, let alone safety measures implemented at nalas, stormwater drains, manholes and so on that pose a risk to citizens. 

Ahead of the monsoon season, the State government had set the first week of June as the deadline for the GHMC to ensure the safety of citizens by attending to all vulnerable points. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad monsoon
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp