Maharastra woman gives birth in TSRTC bus, newborn gets lifetime free transportation

ADILABAD: A woman delivered a baby boy in a TSRTC bus that was going from Utnoor to Chandrapur of Maharashtra on Sunday. Rathnamalla, a native of Nanded district in the neighbouring State, delivered the baby when the Palle Velugu bus that she was travelling neared Mankapur village in Gudihathnoor mandal.

Bus driver M Anjanna and conductor Ch Gabbar Singh, with the help of other women passengers, shifted the mother and baby to Gudithanoor Primary Health Centre. On being informed about the incident, Adilabad DM Vijay Kumar and DVM Madhusudhan visited the hospital and enquired about the health of woman and her baby. As per the TSRTC rules, the newborn will be offered lifetime free transportation facility.