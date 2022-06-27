STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Agnipath will compromise national security, says Congress

AICC spokesperson and MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday said that the Agnipath scheme is yet another “ill-conceived disruption” by the BJP-led NDA government.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

AICC spokesperson Syed Naseer Hussain addresses the media as TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy looks on at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AICC spokesperson and MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday said that the Agnipath scheme is yet another “ill-conceived disruption” by the BJP-led NDA government. He was addressing a press conference along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi.

Stating that the Agnipath scheme will create new problems for India’s national security, Naseer Hussain said that the six months of training for Agniveers will have negative consequences on the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the armed forces. 

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, said that Congress will continue to protest against the Agnipath scheme until the Centre revokes it. The Congress party has called for anti-Agnipath protests at all Assembly constituencies on Monday.

