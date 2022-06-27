Telangana: Agnipath will compromise national security, says Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson and MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday said that the Agnipath scheme is yet another “ill-conceived disruption” by the BJP-led NDA government. He was addressing a press conference along with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi.

Stating that the Agnipath scheme will create new problems for India’s national security, Naseer Hussain said that the six months of training for Agniveers will have negative consequences on the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the armed forces.

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, said that Congress will continue to protest against the Agnipath scheme until the Centre revokes it. The Congress party has called for anti-Agnipath protests at all Assembly constituencies on Monday.