STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: BJP State chief seeks human rights body intervention in cancelled ration cards issue

In his letter, he also claimed that seven lakh applications were pending approval even before the State government has stopped accepting fresh applications.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay performs pooja at Parade Ground, Secunderabad ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting, on Sunday (Photo | R V K Rao)

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay performs pooja at Parade Ground, Secunderabad ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting, on Sunday (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), complaining that the State government has cancelled 19 lakh ration cards since 2014 and that new enrolments were stopped from July 2021. 

In his letter, he also claimed that seven lakh applications were pending approval even before the State government has stopped accepting fresh applications. Alleging that the State government has not taken into account the 17 parameters that could be invoked to cancel a ration card, he said that 19 lakh families were thrown out of the safety net which previously allowed food at subsidised prices under the public distribution system.

Noting that the actions of the State government were in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, he sought the Commission to order the State government to revoke the cancellation of those ration cards, to immediately lift the ban on new ration cards, to issue ration cards to those who have already applied, and to complete the process in a time-bound manner within two to three months.

‘19 lakh families thrown out of the safety net’
Bandi Sanjay said that 19 lakh families were thrown out of the safety net which provides food at subsidised prices under the public distribution system

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar ration cards cancellation of ration cards Telangana
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp