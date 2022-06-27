 TRS leaders Harshavardhan Reddy, Jupally Rao held as tensions erupted after debate challenge 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Kollapur on Sunday when two warring TRS leaders, local MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao challenged each other in a debate over allegations they have been making against one another. With the supporters of both leaders taking to the streets, police stepped in to defuse the situation by arresting both Harshavardhan Reddy and Krishna Rao.

Jupally Krishna Rao

Harshavardhan, who defeated Krishna Rao in the 2018 Assembly elections, switched his loyalties from Congress to TRS after the Assembly polls. Since then, both the leaders have been indulging in personal mudslinging. In the latest instance, Krishna Rao dared Harshavardhan Reddy to come for a debate on the constituency development on Sunday.

When the MLA, along with a large number of his followers, proceeded towards the residence of the former Minister, police detained the legislator and shifted him to another village. The police also detained Krishna Rao from his residence. Harshavardhan alleges that Krishna Rao took bank a loan and failed to repay it. However, the latter refuted the allegations and said that he repaid the loan with interest.

Krishna Rao, meanwhile, said that he would file criminal defamation against the TRS MLA. “I am in TRS till date,” he said when asked about the rumours that he would leave the TRS. Harshavardhan, on his part, said that he was ready to prove his allegations against the former Minister. The sources believe that since the TRS has not initiated any action against the two leaders since 2018, the pink party’s reputation is at stake, especially in the Nagarkurnool district.