Cops knock at BJP office over countdown display

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An interesting tussle between TRS and BJP over the latter’s publicity blitzkrieg has broken out, ahead of the saffron party’s national executive committee meeting beginning on July 2. The police, who apparently took the cue from the objections raised by the TRS to the display of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s digital image by the BJP to mark the TRS government’s countdown clock in front of the party office, on Monday asked the saffron party leaders to remove the display board.

However, BJP leaders remained adamant about retaining the digital countdown display which showcases the Chief Minister in digital form with a tagline of “Saalu Dora, Selavu Dora”, which roughly translates to “enough of the feudal leader and adieu to the feudal leader.”

Obviously piqued by the digital display board of the Chief Minister which sought to lower his image, the TRS pre-booked the entire advertisement space on metro pillars, beating the BJP to it by the whisker. The BJP wanted to decorate the entire city with the saffron-coloured publicity material across the roads to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of other national leaders.

Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing up to set up pictures of Chandrasekhar Rao to paint him as one under whom the governance had derailed, at the National Executive meeting.