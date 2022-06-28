STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ding dong bell, Karimnagar cops pull out cat from well

Immediately, the CP alerted ACP Tula Srinivas Rao who pressed a rescue team into service.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police rescue a cat from a well in Karimnagar on Monday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The clock had struck midnight when Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana received a distress call from Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) from Hyderabad that a cat had accidentally fallen into a well at Vidyanagar area of Karimnagar. 

Immediately, the CP alerted ACP Tula Srinivas Rao who pressed a rescue team into service. The house owner shared the location on WhatsApp and police officials rushed to the spot. 

Head Constable Anji Reddy and a rescue team dropped a basket held by ropes into the well in which they placed some snacks to lure the feline. Once the cat got into the basket, the team carefully lifted it up. 

15-minute operation
The rescue operation which began at 12.30 am ended at 12.45 am on Monday. Everyone, including the houseowner, heaved a sigh of relief after cat came out safely. The family, whose pet it was, expressed their gratitude to the CP and the rescue team for the swift operation. 

Dial 100 for help
CP Satyanarayana said whenever people are in danger, they can always Dial 100 for police help. The helpline provides round-the-clock service, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp