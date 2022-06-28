Ding dong bell, Karimnagar cops pull out cat from well

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The clock had struck midnight when Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana received a distress call from Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) from Hyderabad that a cat had accidentally fallen into a well at Vidyanagar area of Karimnagar.

Immediately, the CP alerted ACP Tula Srinivas Rao who pressed a rescue team into service. The house owner shared the location on WhatsApp and police officials rushed to the spot.

Head Constable Anji Reddy and a rescue team dropped a basket held by ropes into the well in which they placed some snacks to lure the feline. Once the cat got into the basket, the team carefully lifted it up.

15-minute operation

The rescue operation which began at 12.30 am ended at 12.45 am on Monday. Everyone, including the houseowner, heaved a sigh of relief after cat came out safely. The family, whose pet it was, expressed their gratitude to the CP and the rescue team for the swift operation.

Dial 100 for help

CP Satyanarayana said whenever people are in danger, they can always Dial 100 for police help. The helpline provides round-the-clock service, he said.