Gang rape of a minor girl: Hyderabad court sentences an accused to 20 years rigorous imprisonment 

HYDERABAD: Mahammad Rasid, accused of raping his friend’s 13-year-old daughter at Balapur in the year 2015, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. The Metropolitan Sessions Court found Rasid guilty of the offence based on the statements of the victim, her family and technical and medical evidence.

Rasid’s friend Akbar Khan, who is also an accused in the case, died during the trial, due to which charges were abated (dropped) against him. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused and awarded compensation to victim Rs Five lakh under victim compensation scheme.

Rasid and Akbar were friends of the victim’s father and they frequently visited their home. On the day of the offence, the victim’s parents left her and her younger sisters at home and went to a fair Price shop to buy commodities.

In their absence, the accused came home and found the victim, who was then studying class III and her five younger sisters at home. Taking advantage of this, they first sent her sisters out to get snacks and later lured the victim by giving Rs 100 to her. When she refused their offer, they pounced on her, gagged her mouth and assaulted her sexually one after the other. They also threatened her with dire consequences and fled the scene.

Initially, a gang-rape case was registered and the accused were remanded to judicial custody. Further during the trial, the court examined the statements of the victim, her sister, parents and other evidence produced by the prosecution and sentenced him.