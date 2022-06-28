Lift lockout at Ganapathy Sugars: Farmers

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Farmers, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, held a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding lifting of the lockout at the Ganapathy Sugars Industries Ltd near Sangareddy district headquarters.

“Ganapathy Sugars announced lockout in May this year due to a dispute between the workers and the owners. This is affecting us. The industry should be reopened immediately,” the farmers said.

Farmers from Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Andole and some areas of Medak districts have been cultivating sugarcane for the past several years.

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, who extended solidarity to the farmers, met Collector A Sarath at the Prajavani programme. He demanded that the lockout be lifted and the management and trade unions hold a talk to resolve the issue. After checking with the Canes Corporation officials, the Collector assured the farmers that all steps would be taken to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that after the TRS came to power, the Collectors are reluctant to give appointments to Opposition MLAs. He said he was not criticising the Collector but was trying to expose the government policy.