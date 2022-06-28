STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lift lockout at Ganapathy Sugars: Farmers

“Ganapathy Sugars announced lockout in May this year due to a dispute between the workers and the owners. This is affecting us.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Farmers, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, held a dharna in front of the Collectorate demanding lifting of the lockout at the Ganapathy Sugars Industries Ltd near Sangareddy district headquarters.

“Ganapathy Sugars announced lockout in May this year due to a dispute between the workers and the owners. This is affecting us. The industry should be reopened immediately,” the farmers said. 
Farmers from Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Andole and some areas of Medak districts have been cultivating sugarcane for the past several years. 

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, who extended solidarity to the farmers, met Collector A Sarath at the Prajavani programme. He demanded that the lockout be lifted and the management and trade unions hold a talk to resolve the issue. After checking with the Canes Corporation officials, the Collector assured the farmers that all steps would be taken to resolve the issues. 

Meanwhile, Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that after the TRS came to power, the Collectors are reluctant to give appointments to Opposition MLAs. He said he was not criticising the Collector  but was trying to expose the government policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp