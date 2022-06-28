Meanwhile, in Telangana High Court..

By Express News Service

Set up panel to examine open plots in Miyapur, directs HC

Justice P Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court has directed the commissioners of GHMC and HMDA to form a committee, with the petitioner and the concerned revenue authorities as members, within 30 days of receipt of this order, to examine the proposed e-auction-cum-e-tender for sale of land parcels and open plots in Survey No: 159, 28/1, and 20 of Miyapur in Serilingamplly mandal of Rangareddy district. The committee has to ascertain if the open areas, which are left out after putting up certain areas for auction sale are more than 10 per cent of the total area of layout and if so, the respondents are free to follow the procedure for change of land use and then proceed to sell the properties in accordance with the Act, the court said. However, if it is discovered that the land left out for open areas is less than 10 per cent of the total area of the layout, the respondents must cancel the auction sale and only after leaving 10 per cent of the land for open spaces can they seek permission from the State government for a change of land use and then alienate the balance of the land. The full process of forming a committee and measuring the open areas in the plan must be completed within 120 days of receiving a copy of this directive, the court said.

Pleas against ED directives in Emaar scam adjourned

The hearing on the two applications filed by Koneru Madhu and Pradeep seeking to quash the ED direction in the Emaar Properties scandal has been adjourned by the Telangana High Court to June 30.

Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, standing for the petitioner, said that attaching all properties in the name of ill-gotten money was invalid. According to him, attaching the Insurance Policy Amount during the year 1998 was against the law. The ED may have claimed that Rs 96 crore in illegalities have occurred but attaching petitioners’ assets is against the law, he said. The attorney argued that the ED had found no evidence against Madhu and the investigation agencies claim that two Emaar plot purchasers, Parthasarathi and Challa Suresh, put Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 65 lakh, respectively, in Madhu’s Dubai bank account. He said that according to the investigators, this was done at the request of prime suspect Koneru Rajendra Prasad whose son is Madhu. In this case, the ED had never said Madhu was a part of any money laundering plot.