STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police use force to foil ryots’ padayatra

Police on Monday foiled a farmers’ padayatra from Ramannagudem village to Hyderabad to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and demand pattas for 500 acres of podu lands.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Police on Monday foiled a farmers’ padayatra from Ramannagudem village to Hyderabad to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and demand pattas for 500 acres of podu lands. When the villagers began the padayatra from Ramannagudem, police obstructed them on the village outskirts, leading to a heated argument. Facing resistance from the agitators, police used force to disperse them.

Some villagers got injured in the melee. Police arrested the agitators and shifted them to Mulakalapalli and Kinnerasani police stations in two buses. Later, Congress leader Tati Venkateswarlu, along with other villagers, reached Mulakalapalli police station and blocked the main road in protest.

Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu reached the spot and assured them that the administration would try to solve their issues. “We are demanding that the government issue pattas for the 500 acres of land. Tribal have been cultivating the lands for decades. They possess old pattas. But the forest officials have been claiming the land and harassing the farmers,” Ramannagudem sarpanch Madakam Swarupa said. 

Another issue being faced by the villagers was that the government acquired their lands for the construction of Ankamma tank canal construction a decade ago. They are yet to receive the compensation. “We have met the Collector and other officials many times and appealed to them to solve our issues, but in vain,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp