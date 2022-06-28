Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy announces intermediate exam results

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced the Intermediate results of the First and Second years. Around 65.19 per cent of students in both second and first have passed the exam.

The overall percentage of students in the first and second year is 63.32 and 68.82 per cent respectively.

Girl students have outnumbered boys in the intermediate results. The pass percentage of girls is 75.28. The pass percentage of boys is 59.21 in the second year.

A total of 1.65 lakh girls and 1.32 lakh boys qualified for the examination in the second year including the general and vocational categories.

The students are asked to download and take a colour print of the "Online Memorandum of Marks" from June 28, 5 pm onwards.

Inter advanced supplementary exams will be conducted for the failed students from August 1st to 10th between two sessions. The practical examination will be held from July 26th to 30th. Students can pay the supplementary examination fee from June 30th at their respective colleges.

The TS Board of Intermediate Education has also arranged services of Clinical psychologists to help the students overcome anxiety, stress or tension. Students can contact 18005999333 toll-free for psychological support.

Over 9. 07 lakh students who appeared in the Intermediate first and second-year examination can check their results on the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bie.tg.nic.in, examresults.ts.nic.in.

For any complaints, candidates can contact the help desk on 040 24601010