Will KCR attend CJ’s swearing-in at Raj Bhavan?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attend the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday? Or won’t he?

As there are no cordial relations between Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and the Chief Minister for the last one year, Rao attending the ceremony at Raj Bhavan is doubtful. There is speculation that he may meet the new Chief Justice separately.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister will be attending the inauguration of T-Hub 2.0 on Tuesday. But, there is no official information from Raj Bhavan as to who will be attending the ceremony.