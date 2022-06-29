20 lakh ryots get Rs 586.65 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has started depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers from Tuesday. On the first day, the government deposited Rs 586.65 crore into the accounts of 19.98 lakh farmers. The State government would provide Rs 7,521 crore to 68.10 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, the investment support, for kharif crop, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana was the only State that has been extending investment support to farmers. The Agriculture Minister wondered why the BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled States were not implementing such schemes for the farmers.