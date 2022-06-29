STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

20 lakh ryots get Rs 586.65 crore Rythu Bandhu amounts

The State government has started depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers from Tuesday. 

Published: 29th June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has started depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers from Tuesday. On the first day, the government deposited Rs 586.65 crore into the accounts of 19.98 lakh farmers. The State government would provide Rs 7,521 crore to 68.10 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, the investment support, for kharif crop, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted. 

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana was the only State that has been extending investment support to farmers. The Agriculture Minister wondered why the BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled States were not implementing such schemes for the farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp