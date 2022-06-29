As Chief Justice takes oath, all eyes on KCR-Guv meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of about nine months, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday visited the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. After the swearing-in ceremony concluded, the Chief Minister and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had tea together and exchanged pleasantries. The relations between the Governor and the Chief Minister have been strained for the last one year.

The last time Rao had visited Raj Bhavan was on October 11, 2021, when Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had taken oath Chief Justice. The gap between the Raj Bhavan and the Pragathi Bhavan widened after the Governor held back ab file relating to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council.

The Governor alleged that the State government officials were not according protocol to her. To this, TRS leaders alleged that the Raj Bhavan has become a centre for political activities. Meanwhile, Regulapati Ramya Rao, the former spokesperson of Telangana Congress and a relative of the Chief Minister, submitted a memorandum to the Governor with a request to hand over all the cases related to drugs and gang rapes to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

TS gets new CJ

Hyderabad: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was administered oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court by Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan administered during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Ministers, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, judges, bureaucrats and advocates.

Miles apart

Chief Minister last visited the Raj Bhavan on October 11, 2021

The Governor celebrated Republic Day at Raj Bhavan and the CM at Pragathi Bhavan in January, 2022.

The Budget session of the State Legislature commenced without Governor's speech.

Relations between KCR and Tamilisai strained since June 11, 2021.