Bandi Sanjay sees groundswell against TRS

Ahead of the party’s national executive meetings scheduled to commence from July 2 in Hyderabad, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, in a free-wheeling chat with Vivek Bhoomi of TNIE, says that corruption is the major issue in the State and believes that the saffron party is the only viable alternative to the TRS.

Excerpts

TNIE: What makes you think BJP is emerging as an alternative to the TRS?

Sanjay: There was an impression created in the minds of the people that BJP never had a strong base in rural areas and that it was a party dominated by the so-called upper caste elite. Our Praja Sangrama Yatra has busted those myths.

People’s anger against the TRS is evident as people are very outspoken about its unfulfilled promises and how their aspirations have systematically been destroyed. BJP has been fighting on their behalf. We have faced lathis, stones and jail in the process, but we continue to move ahead. Besides, people no longer believe in the Congress. A vote for Congress is as good as for the TRS.



TNIE: What in your view is the major failure of the TRS?

Sanjay: SC/ST sections are angry as their lands have never been as vulnerable as now. Let alone the failed Land Purchase Scheme (LPS) where three acres were promised to each SC family, lands assigned to them are being forcibly taken to build police stations, fire stations, collectorates, revenue offices and are also being grabbed by TRS leaders. Tribals have very small landholdings and though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised pattas for podu lands, his actions speak otherwise.

The government is grabbing podu lands and handing them over to the forest department. Tribal women are being beaten up and lodged in jails. Dharani portal has become a major cause for litigation over lands everywhere. Corruption is everywhere.

TNIE: Hyderabad is the go-to destination for IT companies and industries. Do you mean to say all this is not true?

Sanjay: An IT Hub was started in Karimnagar, which is still defunct. An entire floor was leased to a company and still no recruitment has taken place. Similar is the case with Warangal IT Hub. Whether it is an IT or a manufacturing company, or a real estate firm, unless bribes are paid to local TRS leaders and percentage/share offered to KCR’s family, no business operation can take off.

TNIE: Your party is embarking on a mass outreach programme ahead of the national executive. How are you going to reach out to the minorities?

Sanjay: TRS and MIM have been carrying out false propaganda that BJP is against Muslims. MIM has always aligned with whichever party is in power, whether it is the Congress, TDP or TRS. Then why is it that the Old City has not been transformed into a new city? Why are companies not coming there, and why are so many Muslim youth unemployed?

Owaisi has only been looking at them as a vote bank. Our stand has been very clear, which has been proven by striking down triple talaq. MIM opposed it. None knows where the TRS stands. We are not against minorities. We respect people of all faiths. Unfortunately, today in Telangana, if you are a Muslim or a Christian, you are considered secular. We want the same respect for Hindus too.

TNIE: TRS leadership has been complaining about the Centre not giving funds to Telangana

Sanjay: Whether it was funds for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Haritha Haram, toilets in every household, Rythu Vedikas, Vaikunta Dhamams, roads and highways, railway lines or Palle Prakruthi Vanams, the Centre has allocated funds to the State.However, the State government has been diverting the funds for its pet schemes and hasn’t been paying matching grants. Major projects are getting delayed due to it and they blame it on the Centre. What’s wrong with Ayushman Bharat?

They have not been releasing funds for Aarogyasri and fees reimbursement schemes, not been paying salaries on time, and have been underpaying NREGA workers too. Such is the plight of the people.



TNIE: People believed TRS did well in its first term. What do you think has changed now?

Sanjay: Throughout his first term, KCR kept promising people what he was going to do, which he hasn’t done till now. Corruption has increased, he has no plan and takes no advice from anyone. Before 2014, he had promised to observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day but as soon as he came to power, he bowed his head in front of the Nizam’s tomb, nullifying all the sacrifices made during the Razakars’ free run, only to woo the Muslim vote bank. He cheated Dalits by not making a Dalit the CM. KCR promised to celebrate former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary across the world and build his memorial at his native village Vangara, but did nothing. He didn’t even pay tributes to the great leader at PV Ghat today. He had just lured the Brahmin vote-bank in Malkajgiri by making those assurances last year. People used to believe him before, but they have now understood that he is only interested in vote bank politics. All this talk about starting a national party — KCR can’t do anything.