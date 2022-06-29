STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 precautions to be prioritised at BJP conclave

As per the directions of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, the organisers are following a must-get-tested rule for all the delegates attending the meetings.

A huge cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen near Nampally ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a few States reporting a sustained upswing in Covid-19 cases, extensive arrangements are being made to ensure that adherence to guidelines and appropriate behaviour are followed during the BJP’s national executive meetings to be held in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stressed the need to focus on a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, in a circular issued to all States and Union Territories on Tuesday.

As national leaders from across the country would be participating in the two-day meetings, after which a public meeting would be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, steps are being taken at Novotel at HICC, the venue of the meetings, to prevent any flare-up.

As per the directions of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, the organisers are following a must-get-tested rule for all the delegates attending the meetings. Arrangements are made for those who wish to get tested at the venue. 

According to BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, a team of eight doctors from BJP’s Medical Cell, along with sufficient number of paramedical staff would be deputed for the meetings, and they would be available round-the-clock to respond to any kind of emergency. There is a team which will sanitise all the banquet halls, suites and media room.

“As per the blue book, we are making all medical and health arrangements. There are four halls booked for the event, where social distancing norms and use of masks will be strictly followed. Even the food and beverage production and service staff will be screened and tested beforehand for any symptoms. There is a doctor exclusively to test the food being served to the guests,” Subhash told Express, adding that the dining area was located in the open as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

Part of a larger plan 
The BJP is keen  to utilise the executive committee meetings to boost its ranks at the ground level and show that it is a serious contender for power in TS

