Jangaon youth cracks Indian Forest Service exam in first attempt

In the last two years, FCRI’s study circle has helped students like Raju to clear various UPSC exams.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kasarla Raju, a 23-year-old student of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Hyderabad has cracked the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam 2021 in his first attempt, securing All-India Rank 86.A native of Suraram village in Jangaon district, Raju graduated in B.Sc in Forestry last year and is currently pursuing M.Sc in Forestry at FCRI, Hyderabad. He has cracked IFS with Forestry and Geology as his optional subjects.

An elated Raju thanked Priyanka Varghese, Dean of FCRI, K Srinivas, Deputy Director of FCRI, and A Narasimha Reddy, DCF, for their guidance and motivation, which helped him to achieve his goal.In the last two years, FCRI’s study circle has helped students like Raju to clear various UPSC exams. Four students were selected for SSB interview in Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and a student got selected for interview of CAPF (AC), and another student got selected for IAS Mains in the recent past.

