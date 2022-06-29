STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poorna perfect for Telangana brand ambassador: BJP's D Arvind to KCR

Published: 29th June 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP D Arvind has requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to make 22-year-old Malavath Poorna, who holds the record for scaling all the top seven summits of the world, the brand ambassador of Telangana.

He felicitated Poorna for her recent feat by gifting her Rs 3.51 lakh at the BJP party office in Nampally on Tuesday.Addressing the media, Arvind said that it has been eight years since tennis player Sania Mirza has been the brand ambassador, and that it was high time a tribal girl from Sirikonda in Nizamabad district be given her due.

He also appreciated Poorna’s efforts to help the underprivileged children pursue their education by starting a campaign called ‘we climb for you to read’ and wished her all the best for her next endeavour to climb the 14 highest peaks in the world which are located at more than 8,000 metres above sea level. 

