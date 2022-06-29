STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real estate firm ordered to compensate customer

Besides not completing the construction works and handing over the flat to him, the construction company also insisted Rahul pay the EMIs and issued a demand notice to him.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Aditya Constructions Company India Pvt. Ltd (ACCIPL) to pay one of its customer Rs 1 lakh for causing mental agony as well as register a flat in the name of the customer within 60 days, as per the agreement of sale.

In his complaint, Rahul Pandit (40), a resident of Moula Ali, said that he had entered into an agreement with ACCIPL on February 28, 2012 for the construction of a flat on the sixth floor at the Aditya’s Imperial Heights Richmond, admeasuring 1,800 square feet valued at Rs 54.5 lakh. 

Rahul paid Rs 1 lakh as advance and also entered into a tripartite agreement with the bank, and construction company to directly credit the home loan amount into the builder’s account. However, the builder failed to deliver the fully completed flat. Aggrieved over the development, Rahul has stopped paying EMIs since February 2016.

Besides not completing the construction works and handing over the flat to him, the construction company also insisted Rahul pay the EMIs and issued a demand notice to him. Left with no alternative, Rahul approached the Consumer Commission. In its orders, the Commission pointed out that the complainant might have certainly undergone hardship, inconvenience and the same might have caused severe mental agony due to the unfair acts of ACCIPL.

