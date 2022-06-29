STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC exam results: Four students die by suicide

Four students, including three who were studying in the Intermediate and one SSC student, ended their life in different parts of Hyderabad on a day the Intermediate results were announced.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four students, including three who were studying in the Intermediate and one SSC student, ended their life in different parts of Hyderabad on a day the Intermediate results were announced. Hours after the results were announced, suicides were reported from Saifabad, Meerpet and Kadthal. M Gowtham Kumar (18) of Saifabad, who completed his Intermediate I year (MPC), scored less marks in the results announced on Tuesday. His mother Sangeetha noticed him being upset and consoled him. After ensuring that he was normal, she went for work. 

Sometime later, his grandmother and neighbours noticed Gowtham hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. At Meerpet, A Tagore Hari (18) failed to pass in the Intermediate II year exams. Disappointed after the results, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home. At Nallakunta thanda near Kadthal of Cyberabad on the city outskirts, Kethavath Praveen (17), an Inter 1st year student (BiPC), failed in two subjects. Upset, he hanged himself from a tree at his home.

Late on Monday night, John David, a 16-year-old SSC student from Ramnagar died by suicide. While relatives said he took the extreme step due to fear of failing in the SSC examination, police said that he was upset after his father Narsinga Rao’s death a month ago. Police said David was found hanging at his home while his family members were away.

TAGS
suicide Telangana SSC results students suicide
Comments

