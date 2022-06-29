T-Hub 2.0 to be go-to place for 20K startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub 2.0, a Government of Telangana-supported business incubator, is aiming to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various programme interventions in the next five years. The T-Hub 2.0 will have international partners from Japan, Korea and UAE, among others.

The T-Hub 2.0’s large-scale incubation and acceleration activities will include both early revenue and early-scale companies. The new phase of T-Hub 2.0 will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. The T-Hub 2.0 building is constructed in a T-shaped structure spread across a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sqft and 10 floors in 3.14 acres area.

With an effective carpet area of 3.5 lakh sqft, T-Hub 2.0 will have six floors (G+5 floors) with 1,000 seats for startups. On the sixth floor, 18,000 sqft is allocated to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AIC T-Hub Foundation, an association formed at T-Hub 2.0 in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog.

The seventh floor is assigned to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence to promote AI and ML. The eighth and ninth floors are proposed for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, along with social impact startups and young entrepreneurs (Y-Hub).

T-Hub 2.0 is built on the approach of hybrid work models and new industry parameters. The design is inspired by the signature monument of Hyderabad, Charminar, which means four minarets. The entire building stands on four pillars as a plank, making it the biggest simple cantilever structure in the whole country.

The innovation campus is equipped with world-class fixed, flexible, and private office spaces, meeting rooms, floor pantries and a cafeteria. It offers two event rooms with the latest technologies for AV systems, a grand atrium with 400 seating capacity and designated areas for the corporates’ Centre of Excellence.

