Telangana: 65% clear inter exams, girls fare better 

HYDERABAD: As in the previous years, girl students fared better than boys with highest pass percentage in both first and second year of 2021-2022 Intermediate examinations. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) released the Intermediate results in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday. A total of 1.68 lakh girls and 1.25 lakh boys cleared the first year exams while 1.65 lakh girls and 1.32 lakh boys secured pass marks in the second year.

While the pass per cent of girls was 72.33, it was just 54.25 for boys for first year. In the second year, 75.28 per cent girls cleared the exam while 59.21 per cent of boys secured pass marks.This year, as many as 9.07 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate exam, out of which 65.19 per cent of students in both first and second years cleared the exam. The percentage of students, both girls and boys, clearing first and second year is 63.32 per cent and 68.82 per cent respectively.

With 76 pass percentage in first year and 78 per cent in second year, Medchal district has topped the list while Medak district was at the bottom of the table with pass percentage of 40. In the vocational course of Intermediate, Narayanpet district topped the list with Siddipet and Jagtiyal with the least pass percentage.

Compared to the results of 2020, the pass percentage of the second year has declined. However, there is a slight surge in pass percentage in the first year. The Inter advanced supplementary exams will be conducted for the failed students from August 1 to 10 in two sessions, and the practical examination will be held from July 26 to 30.

Helpline numbers

The TS Board of Intermediate Education has arranged services of clinical psychologists. They can be reached out on: Dr Anitha (949129159), Dr Mazher Ali (9491265299), Dr Rajini (9491273876), P Jawaharlal Nehru (9491307681), S Sreelatha (9491321197), Sailaja Pisapati (9491338909), Anupama Guttimdevi (9491265503), Syed Altaf Hussain (9491279203) and Saroja (9491296096).