Ashram school principal canes students, parents stage protest

KHAMMAM: A mild tension prevailed at Ashram School in Palvoncha town on Wednesday after headmaster Buchi Ramulu allegedly caned five Class 9 students for coming late to school. The five students -- Naveen, Pavan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rambabu and Deepak reportedly came late for study hour in the morning, following which the headmaster beat them up with a wooden stick.

After being informed about the incident, parents of five students reached the school and staged a protest, demanding action against the headmaster. The headmaster, however, said he was only trying to discipline the students. “There are around 700 students in our school. We are trying to provide good education as well as instil discipline among these students,” he added.

