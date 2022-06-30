GHMC steps into TRS, BJP battlefield, 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With both the TRS and BJP caught in a game of one-upmanship ahead of the saffron party’s national executive meetings on July 2 and 3, the GHMC stepped into the battlefield on Wednesday removing flexis and hoardings installed by the national party while slapping fines on those who erected them.

The civic body’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each violation for “unauthorised erection of banners and cut-outs under the GHMC Act”. A fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on unauthorised posters.

While the GHMC’s action was prompted by complaints from citizens, officials of the civic body tried to show that they remain equidistant by also removing a ‘goodbye Modi’ hoarding at Tivoli Gardens. This particular hoarding was installed by the TRS in answer to the BJP’s digital “countdown of KCR” board it had installed at the party office at Nampally. GHMC officials had earlier removed this board too.

GHMC officials said that hoardings and flexis were removed as “they were obstructing the view on busy roads, including the roads leading to HICC”. They said that their action was based on complaints raised by citizens through Twitter. EVDM personnel were seen in action removing flexis at places like Hitec City, Abids, Nampally, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Lakdikapul.

BJP MP and national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of “stooping to the level of playing politics over flexis”. Laxman said that the Chief Minister was insecure that the BJP was emerging as an alternative to the TRS in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said that while the Police department was cooperating well for conducting the national executive meetings, GHMC officials in some areas were creating obstacles to the BJP’s decoration works.

BJP conclave: Drones banned in 5 km radius of HICC

In view of BJP’s national executive meetings to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli, Cyberabad police have issued orders prohibiting use of drones and all other aerial devices in a five km radius of the HICC. The conclave is being attended by all top leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra issued orders prohibiting flying activities of remotely controlled drones or paragliders or remotely controlled microlight aircraft over the 5 km radius of HICC from 6 am of June 30 to 6 pm of July 4, 2022. The orders were based on Union Home Ministry’s alert that terrorists or antisocial elements may target the conclave through paragliders, remote controlled drones etc. The advisory pointed out that there is an increasing trend by event organisers to use remote controlled drones for getting aerial views for live telecast and photography of various events.

Section 144 in Cyberabad limits

In view of BJP National Executive meeting to be held at HICC, Cyberabad police issued orders imposing Section 144 of the CrPC from July 1 to July 4. This prohibits gathering of five or more persons in Cyberabad commissionerate limits