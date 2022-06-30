Orphan girl beats all odds, bags third rank in Inter 1st year

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Sirigadde Harika, an orphan studying in the Telagana Minority Junior College for Girls in Jagtial, has overcome all odds to secure a third rank in MPC stream in the Intermediate first year examinations. Harika secured 465 marks out of 470. She studied Class 1 to Class 10 in a government school.

Her mother died in 2021 and her father in 2013 due to illness. Since then, she has been looked after by her grandmother Bhoolaxmi, who stays in Obulapur village of Malyala mandal.

In the wake of Harika bagging the third rank, the college staff brought her matter to the notice of district Collector G Ravi. Along with Harika, the staff of the college met the Collector at his camp office on Wednesday.

The Collector congratulated Harika and expressed happiness over her commitment to studies. The official felicitated her and said that she will be a role model for other students.On the occasion, Harika said that her ambition was to become a software engineer. Earlier, Jagtial MLA M Sanjay felicitated Harika.