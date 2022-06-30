STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC results declared in Hyderabad, 90 per cent students clear exam

A total of 5.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the public exam this time as against 5.21 lakh appeared in 2021.

Published: 30th June 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 12:36 PM

students

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

As many as 90 per cent of regular candidates and 51.89 per cent of private candidates have passed SSC public examination. This year, a total of 15 schools have secured zero pass percentage. 

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday announced the SSC public Examination result held in May 2022. The students and parents can check their results on these websites -

www.bse.telangana.gov.in
www.bseresults.telangana.gov.in

A total of 5.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the public exam this time as against 5.21 lakh appeared in 2021. Like the Intermediate examination results declared two days ago, the girls have outnumbered boys in SSC exam too. Pass percentage of girls is 4.84 per cent more than boys.

The pass percentage of girl students is 92.45 per cent and 87.61 per cent boys have cleared the exam. Similarly, among the private candidates, 46.21 per cent boys and 58.76 per cent of girls have cleared the exam. About 12.55 per cent more girls have passed.

All the students of 3007 schools in the state have passed the exam. There are just 15 schools that have recorded zero pass percentage.

With 97.85 pass percentage Siddipet has topped the list of districts. The lowest percentage has been recorded by Hyderabad district i. e. 79.63 per cent. The department has scheduled SSC advanced supplementary examinations between August 1st to 10th.

