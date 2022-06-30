STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana equipped to deal with rise in Covid cases, DPH tells HC

PHC health workers visited every house and inquired about unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons in order to urge them to get completely vaccinated. 

Published: 30th June 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has filed a status report before the High Court that in the last 26 days, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in India and a slight surge in Telangana. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao, in his report before the court in a batch of Covid-related PILs and writs with data since June 1 on the incidence of infection.

He further informed the court that the number of Covid tests performed has increased as instructed by this court, with Telangana doing 13,198 tests per million population during the period under review, while India only did 7,364 tests per million. He pointed out that the country’s existing Covid-19 epidemiology is characterised by a low but consistent occurrence of mild episodes with a very low hospitalisation and fatality rate. The State government is fully equipped to deal with any situation that may arise as a result of the increase in Covid cases.

As part of the Palle Pragathi/Pattana Pragathi initiative, PHC health workers visited every house and inquired about unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons in order to urge them to get completely vaccinated. On the need to raise public awareness, the Director of Public Health held a media briefing and appealed to the public about wearing masks and the significance of Covid vaccine.

TAGS
Telangana High Court Covid Infection epidemiology hospitalisation vaccine
